Evelyn Sanderson
age 93, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Sanctuary Grande. She was born March 13, 1927 in Bellsville, Ohio to Grover and Mozella (Perkins) Stuckey. She graduated from McKinley High School and worked at Canton Drop Forge in the office for over 30 years. She loved to play cards with her Uniontown friends, travel with her late husband Bill, and be with her family. She also attended Greenwood Christian Church.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband William Sanderson; siblings Elmer (Corabell) Stuckey, William (Helen) Stuckey, and Eva Majestic. Survived by her nieces and nephews Kathleen (William) Thompson and Gerald Stuckey; great nieces and nephews Trisha Gardner and Todd Stuckey; numerous friends and extended family. The family is thankful for the staff at the Sanctuary Grande as well as the staff from Absolute Hospice for their loving attention and care.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 22 at the Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville from 10-11 AM, funeral services will begin at 11AM with pastor Robert Butterfield officiating. Final resting place is Newman Creek Cemetery. Please sign the guest book at www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364