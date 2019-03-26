Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Evelyn Smith Obituary
Evelyn Smith 1938-2019

80, of Canton passed away peacefully in Grove City, Ohio on Sunday, March 24, 2019. She was born September 17,1938 in Bloomingdale, Ohio to the late Elwood and Nancy Adams. Evelyn was a long-time member of Church of the Savior United Methodist Church (Crossroads United Methodist Church) and American Business Women Association and numerous other organizations in Canton area.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Smith; step-son, Gordon Smith; sister, Vivian Adams; son-in-law, Jose Valadez. Evelyn is survived by her children, Glenn (Gina) Graham and Gloria Valadez; four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with services to follow at 6 p.m. Private burial in Fairview Cemetery in Jewett, Ohio Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
