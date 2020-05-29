Evelyn (Howell) Stryffeler
passed away on May 24, 2020. She was born on Sept. 4, 1931 in Massillon to Clarence and Mildred (Pierce) Howell. Her parents preceded her in death, along with a son, Timothy Smith, and two brothers, Milton Howell, and Robert Howell. She is survived by her husband, Don; two sons, Ronald (Bronwyn) of Texas and Thomas (Teri) Smith of Massillon. She is also survived by stepdaughters, Debra (David) Curzan, and Linda (Gary) Malak; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and sister, Donna Fildes.
Her several work experiences include Neisner's Five and Ten, court stenographer in the Massillon Municipal Court, secretary at St. Jacob Lutheran Church, secretary for the Massillon Board of Education where she served as secretary at L.E. York and L.J. Smith Elementary Schools. She graduated from Washington High School in 1949 and remained a Tiger fan with season tickets for over 73 years. She volunteered with the WHS Alumni Associates, and was an active member of the Massillon Woman's Club. Evelyn enjoyed reading, crafts, and playing cards.
A memorial service will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Emily Seitz officiating. Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden in Massillon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, Massillon Woman's Club, or the Massillon Alumni Association. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.