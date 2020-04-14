|
Evelyn Williams
93, passed away on April 10, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born in Charleston, WV on July 15, 1926 to John E and Alberta (Rife) Sperlock. Evelyn was a member of Massillon Baptist Temple and was a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Diane Riley, Debbie (Larry) Weaver, Becky (John) Fabianich, Michael Williams and Nick (Michelle) Williams; sixteen grandchildren; thirty great-grandchildren; twenty-four great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Summus and Nancy Higley; and a brother, Sherman Sperlock. Evelyn was also preceded by her loving husband, Joseph V. Williams; son, John Williams; and three brothers, Clarence, Lee and Herman Sperlock and sister, Maxine Sprade.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, a private family graveside service will be held at 1:30 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Brookfield Cemetery, Pastor Dale Boston, officiating. A procession will depart the Paquelet Funeral Home at 1:10 pm. Friends and family requested to remain in their cars at the cemetery for the service. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence and comfort may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020