Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Resources
More Obituaries for Evert Bice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evert "Sonny" Bice Jr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evert "Sonny" Bice Jr. Obituary
Evert "Sonny" Bice Jr.

Age 84, of Canton, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 in his home. He was born Dec. 1, 1935 in Canton to the late Bronson and Edith (Hayhurst) Bice. Sonny retired from Aspro Spun Steel/ Dyneer Corporation after 18 years of service.

He is preceded in death by two stepsons, Mitchell and Harold Markley. Sonny is survived by his wife, Nellie A. (Clutter) to whom he was married 54 years; four children, Evert (Debbie) Bice, Lloyd "Danny" (Terri) Bice, Michael (Melinda) Bice and Jennifer (David) Lee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother and three sisters.

A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with burial in Eden Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -