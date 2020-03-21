|
Evert "Sonny" Bice Jr.
Age 84, of Canton, passed away Thursday March 19, 2020 in his home. He was born Dec. 1, 1935 in Canton to the late Bronson and Edith (Hayhurst) Bice. Sonny retired from Aspro Spun Steel/ Dyneer Corporation after 18 years of service.
He is preceded in death by two stepsons, Mitchell and Harold Markley. Sonny is survived by his wife, Nellie A. (Clutter) to whom he was married 54 years; four children, Evert (Debbie) Bice, Lloyd "Danny" (Terri) Bice, Michael (Melinda) Bice and Jennifer (David) Lee; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother and three sisters.
A private family service will be conducted in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with burial in Eden Cemetery. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2020