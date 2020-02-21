|
F. Jack Speidel
Together Again
Age 85, of Canton, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Canton Christian Home. He was born in Canton, a son of the late Fred and Elva (Stevens) Speidel, and was a life resident. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Timken High School. He retired in 1994 from The Timken Co., after 40 years service, where he was a tool grinder. Jack was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church and honorably served in the U. S. Army from 1956-1958. He loved to play and watch golf.
In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Bobbie Speidel on Apr. 9, 2015. Jack is survived by his cousins and two God children, Joshua and Jordan Reddick.
Services will be held Mon. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Roth officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Mausoleum with Military Honors. Friends may call Mon. from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to:
www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020