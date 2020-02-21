Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map

F. Jack Speidel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
F. Jack Speidel Obituary
F. Jack Speidel

Together Again

Age 85, of Canton, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Canton Christian Home. He was born in Canton, a son of the late Fred and Elva (Stevens) Speidel, and was a life resident. Jack was a 1953 graduate of Timken High School. He retired in 1994 from The Timken Co., after 40 years service, where he was a tool grinder. Jack was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church and honorably served in the U. S. Army from 1956-1958. He loved to play and watch golf.

In addition to his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Bobbie Speidel on Apr. 9, 2015. Jack is survived by his cousins and two God children, Joshua and Jordan Reddick.

Services will be held Mon. at 11 a.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Roth officiating. Entombment will be in Forest Hill Mausoleum with Military Honors. Friends may call Mon. from 10-11 a.m. before the service. Condolences may be sent to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of F.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -