Fae Marie Zurcher
Previously of Wilmot, Ohio, died at age 85 years on Monday July 27, 2020 following several years of declining health. She was born to Hencen and Mary (Ecenbarger) Tressell on the family farm in Holmes County, Ohio on February 18, 1935. She was a graduate of Beach City High School and was employed at the Alpine-Alpa restaurant until her 1955 marriage to Carl Zurcher. The couple had been married for 62 years at the time of Carl's death in 2018. Fae worked at the Wilmot Post Office for a number of years before being promoted to Postmaster, a position she held until her retirement in 2000. She was also a local reporter for the Wooster Daily Record and an election poll worker. Fae enjoyed competing in food, gardening, and antique categories at the Stark County Fair. She was especially proud of her many Best of Show winnings in baked goods. Fae was interested in local history and was active in the former Wilmot Historical Society. She was a 4-H club advisor and a member of the former St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Mt. Eaton, Ohio, where she was involved in various church activities.
Fae is survived by her daughters, Vickie Joyce (David), Mickie Diehl (Kenneth) and son, Willie; grandchildren, Katherine and Michael Joyce, Matthew Diehl, and Joshua Zurcher; sister, Olive Duncan (Robert - deceased); and brother, Leo (Fay). She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Carl; daughter, Jackie; sister, Marcella Emick (Howard - deceased) and brothers, Adrian (Lucille - deceased) and Glenn (Ann - deceased).
The family will hold private services at Spidell Funeral Home in Mt. Eaton, Ohio on Friday July 31. Fae will be buried in Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot, Ohio. A memorial page will be available at www.spidellfuneral.com
. Contributions in Fae's memory may be sent to the Jackie Ann Zurcher Fund for Chemistry at The College of Wooster, Office of Advancement, 1189 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691 or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146. The family appreciates the care provided to Fae by the staff at The Inn at University Village and Crossroads Hospice.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252www.spidellfuneral.com