Fae MarieZurcherThe family will hold private services at Spidell Funeral Home in Mt. Eaton, Ohio on Friday July 31. Fae will be buried in Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot, Ohio. A memorial page will be available at www.spidellfuneral .com. Contributions in Fae's memory may be sent to the Jackie Ann Zurcher Fund for Chemistry at The College of Wooster, Office of Advancement, 1189 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691 or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252