1/
Fae Marie Zurcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fae's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fae Marie

Zurcher

The family will hold private services at Spidell Funeral Home in Mt. Eaton, Ohio on Friday July 31. Fae will be buried in Greenlawn Cemetery in Wilmot, Ohio. A memorial page will be available at www.spidellfuneral .com. Contributions in Fae's memory may be sent to the Jackie Ann Zurcher Fund for Chemistry at The College of Wooster, Office of Advancement, 1189 Beall Avenue, Wooster, OH 44691 or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146.

Spidell - Mount Eaton

330-359-5252

www.spidellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
Spidell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved