|
|
Faith A. Wackerly 1944-2019
Age 74. Passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born on June 6, 1944 in Canton, Ohio. She was one of the original members of St. Michael Catholic Church and among the first students to attend St. Michael Catholic School. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and Summa Cum Laude from Walsh University. For many years Faith volunteered at Mercy Medical Center and was active in the R.C.I.A. program, HOPE Ministry and co-facilitator of the Grief Counseling group at St. Michael's. She was also a Pastoral Care Minister and a Eucharistic Minister. She had a quick wit and a wonderful sense of humor. Faith enjoyed reading mysteries, crocheting beautiful afghans, line dancing, drumming, yoga, kickboxing and most of all spending time with family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who always loved the Lord and put others first.
Faith is survived by sons: John (Loann) Wackerly, Ted (Annie) Wackerly and daughter, Hope (Don) Peloso; and 11 grandchildren: Amber and Megan Wackerly, April (Randy) Hardman, Abby (Nick) Clark, Olivia (Matt) Davidson, Amelia and Eli Wackerly, Cassandra Kristoff, Leanne, Lucy and Sarah Peloso; six great-grandchildren: Kaleb Lawhun, Noah, Lily and Titus Hardman, Adeline Davidson and Baby Clark. Also survived by brothers, Leo Russo and Anthony (Esther) Russo; sisters, Mary (John) Gabl and Angela (Michael) Chapanar; and many other relatives. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 27 years, Larry Wackerly; parents, Anthony and Adeline Russo[ brother, John Russo; nephew, Dr. Gabriel Russo; father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Mary Jane Wackerly. The family would like to thank Dr. Shruti Trehan and her staff and Aultman Hospice, especially Jen Marie, Rhoda, Dawn and Bonie for their constant and compassionate care.
Family and friends may call on Friday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home, 1375 Market Ave. North, Canton, OH 44714. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Michael Catholic Church, 3430 St. Michael Blvd. N.W., Canton, OH 44718, with Fr. Donald E. King as celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Franciscan Spiritual Center, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA 19014 or to a . Faith touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord" II Corinthians 5:8
For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at:
www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019