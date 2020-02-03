Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FAITH HOLT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FAITH LYNN HOLT


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FAITH LYNN HOLT Obituary
Faith Lynn Holt

74, of Canton, died Thursday January 30, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton. Born December 17, 1945 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Henry A. and Leolla Belle (Haney) Sees. She was a homemaker all her life and managed the former Lawson's Store in Navarre until 1986.

Her husband, Gary Holt, whom she married November 3, 1967, preceded her in death on October 11, 2017. She is survived by a sister, Heather Sees of North Canton; two nephews, Adam Hann and Zachary (Keri) Hann both of Canton; a grand niece, Lola Bellamarie Hann; and a grand nephew, Wilson Henry Hann. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Sees; and two infant sons.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar. Pastor Stephen Kimbrel will officiate and burial will follow in Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to services on Saturday. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site. The family would like to extend sincere thanks to Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Hospice for the excellent care and compassion they provided to Faith.

Lebold-Smith

330-874-3113

www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FAITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -