Fanola Champer


1950 - 2019
Fanola Champer Obituary
Fanola Champer

Of Dalton, 68, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, September 29, 2019.

She was born on October 3, 1950 to the late James and Veotra (Pierce) Turner. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by her beloved husband of 49 years, David; her sons, Shawn (Shannon) Champer of Orrville, Jay (Megan) Champer of Norton; daughter, Ashley (Shawn) Bowen of Wilmington, Ohio; sister, Fay (Joe) Phillips of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren, Aubrey, Trent, Tobi, Jayda, Mckenna, Zachariah, Christian; great-grandchild, Carter; and her loving corgi, Layla. Fanola grew up in Malvern, Ohio where she worked in her parent's store, Turner's 5¢ & 10¢. She worked many years at Buckeye Barns and most recently at Ohio Outdoor Structures. Fanola's deep and enduring faith in God allowed her to generously love, encourage and comfort those around her.

Private services and inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family with help from dear friends Chuck and Jessica George. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com

Published in The Repository on Oct. 6, 2019
