Fay H. Wuchter
Age 78 of Navarre, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Country Lawn Nursing Home. She was born September 9, 1940, in Pottstown, Pa. the daughter of the late Jack and Margaret Gauger. Fay was a retired head nurse of the surgical department for 27 years at Holy Redeemer Hospital. She liked to sing in church choirs, cook, and entertain.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wuchter; and brother, Jack Gauger. Fay is survived by sister-in-law, Jean Powell; brother-in-law, John (Teresa) Wuchter; Jim (Barb) Wuchter; brother, Gary Gauger; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Carl Kandel officiating. Calling hours will be held an hour prior to the service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Absolute Hospice, 339 East Maple Street, Suite 115 North Canton, OH 44720 or Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Country Lawn Nursing Home, Absolute Hospice, and special caregiver, Chris for their wonderful care of Fay. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019