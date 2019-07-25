Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Wadsworth , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Wuchter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay H. Wuchter


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fay H. Wuchter Obituary
Fay H. Wuchter

Age 78 of Navarre, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at Country Lawn Nursing Home. She was born September 9, 1940, in Pottstown, Pa. the daughter of the late Jack and Margaret Gauger. Fay was a retired head nurse of the surgical department for 27 years at Holy Redeemer Hospital. She liked to sing in church choirs, cook, and entertain.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wuchter; and brother, Jack Gauger. Fay is survived by sister-in-law, Jean Powell; brother-in-law, John (Teresa) Wuchter; Jim (Barb) Wuchter; brother, Gary Gauger; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Carl Kandel officiating. Calling hours will be held an hour prior to the service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Absolute Hospice, 339 East Maple Street, Suite 115 North Canton, OH 44720 or Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Country Lawn Nursing Home, Absolute Hospice, and special caregiver, Chris for their wonderful care of Fay. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now