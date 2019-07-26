Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Wadsworth , OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay Wuchter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay H. Wuchter

Send Flowers
Fay H. Wuchter Obituary
Fay H. Wuchter

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, at 4 p.m. with Rev. Carl Kandel officiating. Calling hours will be held an hour prior to the service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Absolute Hospice, 339 East Maple Street, Suite 115 North Canton, OH 44720 or Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.