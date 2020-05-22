FAYE RAFFIA ANN REX SZYMANSKI
1933 - 2020
Faye (Raffia Ann Rex) Szymanski

86, finished her race of faith and passed the finish line into her Lord's arms May 17, 2020. Born December 6, 1933, in the middle of the Great Depression to the late Michael and Filomena Rex in Canton, Ohio. Faye graduated Timken High School as the Secretary of her 1951 class. She married Jerome (Jerry) in 1956. From that moment, her life was like that of Elite Special Forces as she raised their nine beautiful rambunctious children in various states through 20 separate moves. Faye was deeply in love with Jesus and her life exemplified sacrificial love. She loved to garden, play tennis, and cards, but her greatest passion was to pray. In her later years she became an evangelist to telemarketers. When they tried to sell her something, she responded, "Have you made your reservation in Heaven yet?" Countless times, face beaming, she led a stranger from across the globe to Christ on the seemingly random call. Faye's greatest achievement was praying her atheist husband and their nine children into The Kingdom. She will be missed and cherished by every person who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Her husband Jerome Stanley Szymanski preceded Faye in death; as did her father Michael Rex, her mother Filomena Rex Ferko; step dad, Joseph Ferko; sister, Donna Jean Rex, and sister, Annette Michelle Rex, while she is survived by her sister, Rosemary (Paul) O'Neil of East Canton, Ohio, and Faye's nine children: Michael Jerome Szymanski of Columbus, Ohio, Stanley James Szymanski of Roswell, Georgia, Geri (Ron) Swingle of Durango, Colorado, Maria (Steve) Franks of Callaway, Florida, J. Matthew (Susan) Szymanski of Warrenton, Virginia, Paul (Julie) Szymanski of Lodi, Ohio, Michelle (Paul) Meade of Cumming, Georgia, Joseph (Angie) Szymanski of Sewell, New Jersey, and Christopher (Jaffa) Szymanski of Aliso Viejo, California. Faye's legacy of love extends through her 27 Grandchildren, and 12 Great Grandchildren.

Private Services will celebrate Faye's Life and Legacy May 27th., at Rossi Funeral Home. In lieu of Flowers, family would be most blessed via sentiments and stories of their Mother's imprint on your life. Please mail to Maria Franks, 178 Osprey Lake Rd. Callaway, FL 32404. You can also virtually comment on Faye Szymanski's Facebook or e-mail them to thecrushedrose4@gmail.com

Rossi, (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
