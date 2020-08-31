1/
FAYE ROBERTA GRUNDER EMERSON
Faye Roberta (Grunder)

Emerson

A graveside funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Union Cemetery in Louisville with Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating.

If you don't feel comfortable attending the graveside service, the family is also planning a celebration of life service for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Care Center Memory Unit. Online condolences may be left for the family at:

www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414

Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
