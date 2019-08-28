|
Fayth Amelia Lena Hakaim
Age 20, of Canton, chose to leave this world and enter the arms of her Savior, Lord Jesus Christ, on Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was born March 12, 1999 in Canton, a daughter of Mary Hakaim, and was a life resident. Fayth was loyal, strong willed, beautiful, caring, and known for her contagious smile. Despite her strong exterior, she had a heart that overflowed with love. Fayth was a 2017 graduate of Choices High School in Canton City Schools. Fayth had been an employee of Bud's Corner and was co-owner and operator of MH Professional Cleaning.
Besides her mother, Fayth is survived by two sisters and two brothers, Jenifer and Darin Hill, and their children, Davis and Callen, Mariah and Andrew Bonnette, and their son, Jesse, Joshua Labus, and Jonah Hakaim and his fiancée, Abbey Lewis and their son, William; also her grandmother, Carole Cervenka.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Coutcher officiating. Friends may call Saturday, 2-4 p.m. before the service. Although it saddens those of us who had the privilege of having her in our lives, we find comfort in knowing Our Savior has rescued her from her hurts. Donations in her memory may be made to her GoFundMe, Fayth Hakaim Memorial Expenses, the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 8701 Georgia Ave., Suite 412, Silver Springs, MD 20910, or your
local National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Chapter.
Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019