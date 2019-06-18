|
Ferd Jones 1933-2019
86, of Canton, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center following a brief illness. He was born in North Carolina on March 17, 1933 to the late Alvin and Gertie Jones. He was employed with Portec for over 20 years and enjoyed being a backyard mechanic and spending time in his garage.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna in 2009. He leaves his children and grandchildren.
Visitation will be Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Graveside services will be Thursday at 1 p.m. at Warstler Cemetery.Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019