Fern Patricia Meadows
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Fern Patricia Meadows

our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the age of 73. Born on August 12, 1946 to the late Thomas Carl and Florence Richardson, Pat was raised along with her five siblings in Uhrichsville, Ohio before becoming a long-term resident of Canton, Ohio.

Preceding her in death are her husband, Michael Meadows; her sister, Sheri Ede; her niece, Ammari Ede; her parents, Thomas Carl and Florence Richardson; her uncle, Charles Dokes; and her grandparents, Thomas and Myrtle Richardson, Willie Pearl Thomas and George Dokes. To celebrate her life, she leaves her daughter, Lori Murray of Canton, OH; her sons, Chris Murray (Melinda) of Las Vegas, NV, Jamie Murray (Valerie) of Aurora, CO, Patrick Murray (Deborah) of Salina, KS; her brother, Dr. Barry Richardson (Gayle) of Columbus, OH; her sisters, Carol Carter (Bruce) of Columbus, OH, Joan Carter (Gilbert) of Canton, OH, and Dr. Zuri Amuleru-Marshall (Omowale) of Atlanta, GA; her 13 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; her 14 nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pat loved music. It was a joy watching her become completely immersed while singing one of her favorite songs. She was an avid reader and she loved crossword puzzles, Jumble, and Solitaire. But above all, she was devoted to her family, her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. All who knew Pat recognized her indomitable spirit. She will be sorely missed, but she will live on in all of us whose lives she so dearly touched. We must each, in our own way, learn how to go on in her absence without ever losing her presence in our lives.

Per her request, services will be private. Those wishing to share their condolences or fond memories are encouraged to do so at

https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/CantonRep/obituary.aspx?page=lifestory&pid=xxxxxxxxx


Published in The Repository on Jun. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
