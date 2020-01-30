|
Ferne Ann Stevenson
84, of Jackson Township, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Ferne was born in Boston, MA, the daughter of Ray and Anna (Dietel) Luyster. She lived in Massillon most of her life and was a 1953 graduate of Washington High School. She was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church. She enjoyed crafting, cooking and baking. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Stevenson and her brothers, Raymond and Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years of marriage, Loren F. Stevenson, Jr.; sons, Thomas and Edward (Cathy) Stevenson; and grandchildren, Gregory, Timothy and Michael.
A Celebration of Ferne's life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 12- 2 p.m. before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020