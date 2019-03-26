|
Flora C. Acker
age 94 of Medina, went to be with our Lord Monday, March 25, 2019. Flora was born October 12, 1924 in West Alexander, Pennsylvania, to the late Joseph and Flora (Armstrong) Moss. She graduated from West Alexander High School and Muskingum College where she earned a Degree in Elementary Education. She was known as "Miss Moss" to the kindergartners that she taught in the Lincoln building and Garfield School. Flora married Harold E. Acker on June 25, 1949. He was from her hometown and came to Medina where he owned The Acker Oil Co. They had celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary when Harold passed in 1993. Flora enjoyed both the friends and fellowship of her longtime membership in Medina United Methodist Church, serving faithfully in many capacities; United Methodist Women, Rebekah Circle, Medina Coterie, Epsilon Chapter of the Delta Kappa Gamma National Honor Society for Women Educators, Edna Loomis Circle of the International Order of the King's Daughters and Sons, Medina County Retired Teachers Assoc., and Medina County Historical Society. Some of Flora's pastimes were reading, cooking, antiques, and family history. She was often involved in bible study groups. Flora was a wonderful example of living a faith-filled life. Her priceless gift of prayers, devotion, and love have blessed both family and friends. She was a great encourager who showed compassion and saw goodness inside each of us. Through her kindness and gentle spirit, she touched many lives.
The greatest joy in Flora's life was her family and spending time with them together. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Our wonderful memories of Flora will be cherished and she will be deeply missed. She is survived by her loving daughters, Cathy (David) Moine and Kyra (David) Krier; and her beloved granddaughters, Laura (Jordan) Wagner of North Canton, OH and Kelly Krier of Dublin, OH.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Waite & Son Funeral Home, 765 N. Court Street, Medina, OH 44256. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 28th immediately following visitation hours at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. David Tennant officiating. A private family burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Medina, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Flora's memory be made to Medina United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at:
www.waitefuneralhome.com
Waite & Son Funeral Home, 330-723-3229
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019