Flora M. Miller
83, passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born on November 7, 1936 the daughter of the late Roy and Laura Adams. Flora enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, and planting flowers in her garden. Flora had a strong will, love in her heart, and a caring spirit. She had many accomplishments but her greatest was her love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne Miller; son George Checkan; sisters Ruth Locke, Beverly Motz, Carrie McCune, Shirley O'Neil, and Betty Freed; and brother Sonny Adams. Flora is survived by her loving family, sons Scott (Kim) Miller, and Doug MIller; grandchildren Kyle Miller, Skyler Miller, Amber Miller, Ashley Ferrell, and Cory Miller; great-granddaughters Elana Ferrell, and Bianca Diaz; sisters Jackie Parker, and Mary Hardesty; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Private services will be held at Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL). Interment will take place at Beech Mennonite Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 15, 2020