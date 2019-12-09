|
Florence A. Stertzbach
Together Again
96, of Massillon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 8, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born in Minerva on December 30, 1922 to the late Albert and Agnes Bennington and was a 1941 graduate of Carrollton High School. Florence was a devoted member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Massillon. She worked at Central States and in her later years. was the co-owner of Dalton Wash and Dry-Clean. She was an active member of AARP and was a member of Ex-POW Chapter 8 of North Canton-Central Ohio.
In addition to her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Roger Dale Stertzbach; siblings, Edna Moyer, Lee, Foster, Edgar and Roy Bennington. She is survived by her two sons, Randy (Sue) Stertzbach and Robert (Charlene) Stertzbach; granddaughter, Kimberly (Nathan) Gram; step-granddaughter, Lalana Vales; great grandchildren, Lauren and Addyson; step-great grandchildren, Austin and Mackenzie. Florence loved being a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed baking, sewing, decorating and dancing. Her family was the most important thing in her life and she will be deeply missed by them all. The family would like to thank the staff at The Inn at University Village and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care and support for Florence.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Rd. NE Massillon, OH 44646 or to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
