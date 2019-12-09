|
|
|
Florence A.
Stertzbach
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in her name, to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 127 Cherry Rd. NE Massillon, OH 44646 or to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr. Suite E, Uniontown, OH 44685. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019