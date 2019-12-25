Home

Florence Ann Ashbridge

Florence Ann Ashbridge In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Florence Ann Ashbridge

April 15, 1936-

August 5, 2019





God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, "come with me." With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you fade away.

Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only

takes the best!"



We hope your first

Christmas with Jesus is wonderful! We miss you every day! Love, Herbie, Susan, Mark, Amanda, Alex, Nick, Lucas,

and Brianna
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019
