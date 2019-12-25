|
|
In Loving Memory of
Florence Ann Ashbridge
April 15, 1936-
August 5, 2019
God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered, "come with me." With tearful eyes we watched you suffer and saw you fade away.
Although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only
takes the best!"
We hope your first
Christmas with Jesus is wonderful! We miss you every day! Love, Herbie, Susan, Mark, Amanda, Alex, Nick, Lucas,
and Brianna
Published in The Repository on Dec. 25, 2019