Florence
(Maxwell) Burnham
87, of Little Rock, died on February 6, 2019 after a brief illness. A resident of Canton for 70 years, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Harold Burnham. She was a graduate of Timken High School and a long-time administrative assistant at Radio Station WHBC until she retired in 1995. She attended 11th Street Church of God and Christ United Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Aurilio of Little Rock and Diana (David) Kiel of Great Falls, VA. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Matthew Aurilio of Nashville, TN; Christopher Aurilio of Little Rock; Kristin (Josh) Abbuhl of Falls Church, VA; Michael Kiel of New York City; and Justin Kiel, of Boston.
Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery in Alexander, Arkansas. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/drummond.
Roller-Drummond
501-455-5800
Published in The Repository on Feb. 10, 2019