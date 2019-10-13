|
|
Florence Clarke McFadden
Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed on to Eternal Rest early Wednesday morning, October 9th. She was 92 and the mother of 13 children. Florence Clarke was born in Lakewood, Ohio on Feb. 19, 1927 and married Vincent McFadden in 1948. A lifelong Catholic, Florence worked as a Girl Scout Troop leader, Cub Scout Den Mother and at St. Joseph's Hospice in Louisville Ohio. Florence was preceded in death by her husband Vincent and her sons Michael and Daniel.
She is survived by 13 great-grandchildren; 39 grandchildren; and 11 sons and daughters - Frank, Florence Stahly, Vincent Jr, Margaret Carney, Angela, Mary Cohen, Katherine Simmons, Timothy, Ann Granata, Monica Mussulin and David.
Friends may call Friday October 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home at 1353 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44703. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist at 627 McKinley Avenue N.W., Canton, OH 44703 with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Bethany Nurse Education Scholarship Program, c/o Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019