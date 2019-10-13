Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Basilica of Saint John the Baptist
627 McKinley Avenue N.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence McFadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Clarke McFadden


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence Clarke McFadden Obituary
Florence Clarke McFadden

Beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed on to Eternal Rest early Wednesday morning, October 9th. She was 92 and the mother of 13 children. Florence Clarke was born in Lakewood, Ohio on Feb. 19, 1927 and married Vincent McFadden in 1948. A lifelong Catholic, Florence worked as a Girl Scout Troop leader, Cub Scout Den Mother and at St. Joseph's Hospice in Louisville Ohio. Florence was preceded in death by her husband Vincent and her sons Michael and Daniel.

She is survived by 13 great-grandchildren; 39 grandchildren; and 11 sons and daughters - Frank, Florence Stahly, Vincent Jr, Margaret Carney, Angela, Mary Cohen, Katherine Simmons, Timothy, Ann Granata, Monica Mussulin and David.

Friends may call Friday October 18, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home at 1353 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton, OH 44703. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Basilica of Saint John the Baptist at 627 McKinley Avenue N.W., Canton, OH 44703 with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial will be in Saint John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to Bethany Nurse Education Scholarship Program, c/o Bethany Nursing Home, 626 34th Street NW, Canton, OH 44709. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now