Florence E. Orr85 of Jackson Twp., passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born at Wilmot, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Minnie Frey Lantzer and had been a Jackson Twp. resident 60 + years. She had assisted her sister with her greenhouse. Florence was a member of Amherst Community Church, Massillon.In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one son, Rusty Orr; siblings, Laura Mae Klick, Hazel DeHoff, William and John Lantzer and one grandchild. Surviving are her husband, James R. Orr of the residence; two daughters, Cindy (Jim) Seroke of Massillon and Connie Wood of Tenn; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.A family service will be conducted. Please sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com . Lantzer Funeral Home in Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements.Lantzer 330 756 2121