Florence E. Orr
Florence E. Orr

85 of Jackson Twp., passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born at Wilmot, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Minnie Frey Lantzer and had been a Jackson Twp. resident 60 + years. She had assisted her sister with her greenhouse. Florence was a member of Amherst Community Church, Massillon.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one son, Rusty Orr; siblings, Laura Mae Klick, Hazel DeHoff, William and John Lantzer and one grandchild. Surviving are her husband, James R. Orr of the residence; two daughters, Cindy (Jim) Seroke of Massillon and Connie Wood of Tenn; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A family service will be conducted. Please sign guest book at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com. Lantzer Funeral Home in Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Lantzer 330 756 2121

Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
