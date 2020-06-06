Florence E. Orr
85 of Jackson Twp., passed away Thursday June 4, 2020 following a period of declining health. She was born at Wilmot, Ohio, the daughter of the late Walter and Minnie Frey Lantzer and had been a Jackson Twp. resident 60 + years. She had assisted her sister with her greenhouse. Florence was a member of Amherst Community Church, Massillon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by one son, Rusty Orr; siblings, Laura Mae Klick, Hazel DeHoff, William and John Lantzer and one grandchild. Surviving are her husband, James R. Orr of the residence; two daughters, Cindy (Jim) Seroke of Massillon and Connie Wood of Tenn; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A family service will be conducted. Lantzer Funeral Home in Beach City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 6, 2020.