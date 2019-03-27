Florence G. Foster 1922-2019



96, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Brewster Parke. She was born in Stanwood on November 17, 1922 to the late John C. and Grace (Sweigert) Myers and married Floyd Foster on June 1, 1947. He died November 8, 1983. She had lived most of her life in the Navarre area and retired in 1983 from the Massillon State Hospital as an LPN.



She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Doyle) Matter of Mount Eaton and Kay (Donald) Shaffer of Canton; a daughter-in-law, Leslie Foster of Navarre; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Foster.



Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Rev. Ray Aspinal officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services. The family would like to thank the staff of Brewster Parke and Mercy Hospice and especially Tina, Kathleen, Ellen and Cristen for their kind and loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.



