Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
(330) 767-3737
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Spidell Funeral Homes, Inc. - Brewster Chapel
209 Chestnut Street, N.W.
Brewster, OH 44613
Florence G. Foster


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Florence G. Foster Obituary
Florence G. Foster 1922-2019

96, of Navarre, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Brewster Parke. She was born in Stanwood on November 17, 1922 to the late John C. and Grace (Sweigert) Myers and married Floyd Foster on June 1, 1947. He died November 8, 1983. She had lived most of her life in the Navarre area and retired in 1983 from the Massillon State Hospital as an LPN.

She is survived by daughters, Patricia (Doyle) Matter of Mount Eaton and Kay (Donald) Shaffer of Canton; a daughter-in-law, Leslie Foster of Navarre; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Foster.

Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Rev. Ray Aspinal officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services. The family would like to thank the staff of Brewster Parke and Mercy Hospice and especially Tina, Kathleen, Ellen and Cristen for their kind and loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.

Spidell – Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019
