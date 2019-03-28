|
|
|
Florence G. Foster
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster with Rev. Ray Aspinal officiating. Burial will follow in the Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 a.m. prior to services. The family would like to thank the staff of Brewster Parke and Mercy Hospice and especially Tina, Kathleen, Ellen and Cristen for their kind and loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 28, 2019
