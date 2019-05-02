|
Florence Helen (nee Eckelberry)
Simon 1942-2019
Went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 26, 2019. She was born May 31, 1942, to Charles Wiliam Eckelberry and Catherine (Appleby) Eckelberry Verostek and resided in Newman most of her life. She graduated from Washington High School in 1960 and went on to graduate from Kent State University with a degree in corrections. She hired in at Republic Steel where she completed an apprenticeship, and worked 30 years at the same place (as a journeyman millwright) under several different names the last being Massillon Stainless. She was active in several different organizations. She was a life member of the Canal Fulton VFW Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9795 and held President of the Local VFW several different years and held President of the District 6 VFW Ladies Auxiliary on two separate occasions. She also was a member of the Military Order Cooties Auxiliary Strongsville Pup Tent; she was a life member of Order of the Amaranth Emerald Court 33 (a Masonic Organization) of Massillon; White Shrine of Jerusalem (a Masonic Organization); Fraternal Order of Police Associates as Secretary/Treasurer for several years, also a member of Ramblin' Roses Red Hat Group from Canal Fulton. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Massillon and a member of the Rosary Altar Society.
Besides her parents, Florence was preceded in death by her husbands, Elmer Martin Armstrong Jr., and Mel J. Knetter, Sr. Florence is survived by her husband, Harold J. Simon Jr., her ex-husband, Frank Heater Sr.; her children, Frank (Kim) Heater Jr., Charles (Heater) (Berneda) Tuttle, William Heater, Catherine (David) Boley, Tabetha Barnhouse. Also stepchildren, Harold (Kristy) Simon III, and Ronald Christopher (Lindsey) Simon; There are 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. A mass to follow on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Interment will be at Canal Fulton Union Cemetery on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on May 2, 2019