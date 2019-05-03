Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:45 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
206 Cherry Rd NE
Interment
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Canal Fulton Union Cemetery
Florence Helen (nee Eckelberry)

Simon

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. A mass to follow on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd NE at 7:00 p.m. with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Interment will be at Canal Fulton Union Cemetery on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home

and Crematory

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2019
