|
|
Florence Helmick
The family of Florence Helmick is saddened to announce her sudden passing, age 72, on November 19, 2019.
She was born to Clyde W. and Jean M. Helmick (nee Manack) and is survived by her half-brother, Myron A. Fritz (Bess); niece, Jennifer (Robyn); nephew, Dustin (BreAnne); great nieces, Jayden and Jorden; nephew, Ian; great nephews, Alex and Christian, Uncle, Raymond Manack (Eleanor); numerous Manack cousins; cousin James Helmick (Ivette), Gabriella, Melissa, Henry and Mary; and cousins Kenneth Monte, Nancy West and Joyce Brown. Florence graduated Timken Vocational High School, class of 1965, Stark Technical College with the degree of Associate in Applied Science in Medical Technology and Malone College with the degree of Bachelor of Arts. She was the only woman among 14 graduates. Florence was Director of Medical Records at Hanover House and retired as Director of Medical Records at Massillon Behavioral Healthcare Hospital. Florence was outgoing and easily made new friends. In her retirement she loved playing bridge, pinochle and mahjong. She was a "snowbird" between Massillon, OH and Myrtle Beach, SC, until she decided to live full time at her new home in Surf Side, SC. Specials thanks to her friend, Mary Memeth for taking over the continuing care of Florence's best companion, her dog, Cuddles. Cuddles demonstrates her remembrance of Florence by going to the room they shared at Mary's home "looking for Florence".
Calling hours are Saturday, January 25th., from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver Funeral Home, 4817 Cleveland Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44709. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. following calling hours with with Rev. G. David Weikart of St. Joan of Arc of Catholic Church officiating. Inurnment will be in North Lawn Cemetery immediately following the service.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold & Spiker-Foster-Shriver
330-455-0349
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020