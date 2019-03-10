Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
Magnolia , OH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home
Magnolia , OH
FLORENCE L. MALOTT


FLORENCE L. MALOTT Obituary
Florence L. Malott

Age 87, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019. She was born April 3, 1931, in Monroe County, OH, a daughter of the late Cecil and Ines (Vess) Yockey, and had been a resident of the Magnolia/East Sparta since 1943. She was a 1949 graduate of East Sparta High School. Florence and her husband had operated their farm together. She was a member of East Sparta Women's Club.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Denzil L. "Dick" Malott, on Oct. 3, 2009, a son, Michael Malott, and a sister, Fran Kiser. Florence is survived by three daughters and four sons, Belinda "Charlie" (Paul) Carpenter, Sherry (Michael) Fritz, Jean Nelson, Kevin Davis, Jim (Angie) Davis, Faw Davis, and Denzil (Debbie) Malott, Jr.; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Buddy.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday at 1 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with her family celebrating her life. Friends may call Monday 12-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Florence's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663, or Carroll County Visiting Nurse Association, 1029 Countryside Dr. NW, Carrollton, OH 44615. Condolences may be made to:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019
