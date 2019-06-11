|
|
Florence M. Early 1930-2019
Age 89, of Louisville, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was born May 13, 1930 in Louisville, Ohio to the late Russell and Virginia (Coffman) Lappin. Mrs. Early was a 1949 graduate of Timken High School, retired from the Suarez Corporation, and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Louisville. She was a very kind and generous person.
Florence is survived by her daughter, Gladys Lockaby and her son, Raymond (Marianne) Lockaby; three grandchildren, Michael Telfer, Maddy Lockaby, and Kara (Joe) Bisesi, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Early in 1992; and a grandson, Jesse in 1996.
Private services were held for the family, and burial has taken place at the Union Cemetery in Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the First Baptist Church of Louisville, 1910 Monter Ave., Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left
www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on June 11, 2019