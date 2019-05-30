|
Florence Rose DioGuardi
May 25, 2019
It is with great sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Florence DioGuardi. Florence was involved in the family business, DioGuardi's Italian Foods, for 60 years. When she retired, she decided to volunteer in order to give back to the community. She volunteered for 18 years at St. John's Samaritan Table, Sancta Clara Monastery, Canton Salvation Army, and Calvary Mission. She was very generous with her time and resources. Florence was also an active, life-time parishioner of St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. Florence enjoyed dancing, bowling, walking, cycling, and traveling, especially to Italy, Alaska, and Hawaii. She also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and passing on her Italian traditions, such as making pizzelles and Christmas Eve fish dinners. Florence will be forever remembered for her unparalleled work ethic, devoted faith, hospitality to any and all she came across, and, of course, her iconic hats.
Florence is survived by her sister, Dorothy; brother-in law, Robert Lanzi; nieces, Regina (Gary) Zych, of Columbus, Ohio, and Claudia (George) Williams of Canton; and nephew, Bob Lanzi of Columbus. She was preceded in death by her parents, Biagio and Angelina "Mama" DioGuardi; brothers, Michael, Anthony, Victor, and Hugo DioGuardi, and sister, Virginia Lanzi.
Our family would like to thank Florence's caregivers at Bethany Nursing Home for treating our dear Florence as if she was their own. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish on Saturday, June 1st at 10 a.m. Friends may call before mass from 9-10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to St. John's Samaritan Table or St. Anthony/All Saints Parish. Condolences may be sent to: www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Repository on May 30, 2019