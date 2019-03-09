|
Florence T. Petitti
Age 88, passed away March 7, 2019. She had been previously employed with Danner Press, United Concessions and recently a senior companion and baby sitter to Amalia, Clarissa and Viviana. Florence was a member of Miraculous Medal of St. Anthony Parish and was an avid reader, world traveler and enjoyed every moment she spent with her family.
She was the beloved sister to Robert Petitti; beloved aunt to Antonia Mancini, Kathy Myers, Leah Petitti, Missy Petitti and Denise Farmakidis. She will be greatly missed by her family including many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Parish with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski as Celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Monday prior to mass from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society or The .
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019