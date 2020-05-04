FLOYD D. DRAIME
1926 - 2020
Floyd D. Draime

94, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on April 30, 2020 after several health issues. He was born on March 16, 1926 in Massillon, to the late Russell and Emma (Griesen) Draime. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and served aboard the USS L.S.T. in Philippines during World War II. Following his Honorable discharge, Floyd married the love of his life, Barbara Morsheiser on May 6, 1950. They would have celebrated 70 wonderful years together this month. Floyd worked at Ecko Housewares and retired after 47 years. After retirement, Floyd worked on the family farm that his wife's family owned. He was a longtime member of St. Barbara's Catholic Church which is also where he and Barbara were married.

Floyd will be deeply missed by his wife, Barbara; brothers, Russell and Bill; and his nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his sister, Kathleen.

Due to COVID-19, a private service will be held at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon. Burial will follow with military rites at St. Barbara's Cemetery. LiveStreaming will be available to the public on Wednesday, May 6th at 11 a.m. by going to Floyd's obituary at: www.paquelet.com The family would like to give special thanks to Amherst Meadows for their care and compassion during Floyd's stay.

Paquelet Funeral Home

Published in The Repository on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
11:00 AM
LIVESTREAMING - go to Floyd's obituary at www.paquelet.com
