Floyd D. (Bud) Schmidt
Age 93 of Navarre, passed away on July 8, 2019. He was born in Massillon on March 1, 1926 to the late Frank and Florence (Heck) Schmidt. He graduated from Washington High School in 1944 and served in the U.S. Army as a M/Sgt. during WWII. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the Parish Men's Club, and Navarre V.F.W. 5047. He retired in 1984 from former Republic Steel as an accountant where he had worked for 30 years.
Along with parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Francis and John; and sisters, Shirley and Rita. Floyd is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice (Wagner) Schmidt; his children, Charlene Schmidt (Ken Cantwell) of Hawaii, Diane Simonson of Navarre, Patty (Dave) Hummel of Canton, David (Kathy) Schmidt of Canton, Brian (Linda) Schmidt of Wooster and Jerry Schmidt of Navarre; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, Raymond of Massillon and sisters, Vivian Gresser of Hampden, Maine. and Sister Rose Mary Schmidt H.M. of Villa Maria, Pa.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus Navarre on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery, Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clement's Church, 216 E. Wooster St., Navarre, OH 44662. For additional information, go to www.heitger.com.
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019