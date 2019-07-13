|
Floyd D. (Bud)
Schmidt
Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus Navarre on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery, Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clement's Church, 216 E. Wooster St., Navarre, OH 44662. For additional information, go to www.heitger.com.
Heitger Funeral Home
Massillon Chapel
330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on July 13, 2019