Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus
216 E. Wooster St.
Navarre, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd D. (Bud) Schmidt


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
Floyd D. (Bud) Schmidt Obituary
Floyd D. (Bud)

Schmidt

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Family Parish, St. Clement's Campus Navarre on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Clement's Cemetery, Navarre, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clement's Church, 216 E. Wooster St., Navarre, OH 44662. For additional information, go to www.heitger.com.

Heitger Funeral Home

Massillon Chapel

330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.