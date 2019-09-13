|
Floyd Robert Shambaugh "Bob"
65, born August 17, 1954 passed away peacefully on September 11th with his family at his side. Bob was a graduate of Hoover High School and the University of Akron. He then began his career with Taco Bell where he developed many friendships across the country. After a successful career at Taco Bell, Bob retired December of 2012 with 34 years of service. Bob was an active member of the North Canton Elks. A place where he spent much of his time growing up and where he met his wife Jeannine. Bob loved to golf, fish, play his drums and watch The Ohio State Buckeyes football. He enjoyed his friendships with the "Pig Dogs", a core group of friends from high school and was often known as "Taco" throughout the community. After retirement Bob loved attending Miami RedHawk football games where he coordinated the tailgates and watched his daughter Kylie cheer. Bob was a member of Zion United Church of Christ. What he valued most was his family and friends. This was evident with all of those who reached out to him during his illness over the years. Nothing meant more to him than his immediate and extended family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dorothy Shambaugh. He is survived by his wife, Jeannine of which he would have celebrated 30 years of marriage on September 16th; his daughter, Kylie who was his pride and joy; and his sister, Linda with whom he had a bond most siblings dreamed of. Last but not least, Bob is survived by his dog, Gabi who was by his side throughout his retirement.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Zion United Church of Christ 415 S. Main St. North Canton, OH 44720 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with services to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Amy Downard, Funeral Celebrant officiating. The family requests that donations be made to, Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, 6114 Broadway Ave. Cleveland, OH 44127; Stark County Humane Society or Zion United Church of Christ. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
