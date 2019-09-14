Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Zion United Church of Christ
415 S. Main St.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:30 PM
Zion United Church of Christ
415 S. Main St.
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Shambaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd Robert Shambaugh


1954 - 2019
Send Flowers
Floyd Robert Shambaugh Obituary
Floyd Robert Shambaugh "Bob"

The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Zion United Church of Christ 415 S. Main St. North Canton, OH 44720 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with services to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Amy Downard, Funeral Celebrant officiating. The family requests that donations be made to, Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, 6114 Broadway Ave. Cleveland, OH 44127; Stark County Humane Society or Zion United Church of Christ. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Floyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.