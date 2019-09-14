|
Floyd Robert Shambaugh "Bob"
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. NW North Canton, OH 44720 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Additional calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Zion United Church of Christ 415 S. Main St. North Canton, OH 44720 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. with services to follow at 2:30 p.m. with Amy Downard, Funeral Celebrant officiating. The family requests that donations be made to, Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland, 6114 Broadway Ave. Cleveland, OH 44127; Stark County Humane Society or Zion United Church of Christ. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 14, 2019