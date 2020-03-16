|
Floyd Thomas Rohrer
age 88, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday March 14, 2020. He was born October 19, 1931, in Canton, Ohio, to the late August and Geneva Rohrer. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Military and served in the Korean War. Floyd retired from Akromold Inc., in Cuyahoga Falls, in 1996 after nearly 30 years of service. Floyd was a devoted Christian. He was a member of Bethel Temple Assembly of God Church for 57 years, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. Most recently, he served at Compass North Church in Akron, Ohio, where he enjoyed making new friends and watching a new congregation grow.
He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as two brothers, Dale and Niles Rohrer. Floyd is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Darlene Rohrer. He is also survived by three daughters: Tina DeMuesy (Greg), Lori Hufstetler (Jim), Dayna Drukenbrod (Todd); and one son, Todd Rohrer (Krista), all of Jackson Township. Papa Floyd was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, March 18th at 12 p.m. at Compass North Church, 2268 S. Arlington Rd., Akron, OH 44319, with the Reverend Joe Hunt officiating. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. Private Family burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708 or to Compass North Church. Condolences to the family may be left at: Heitger.com Funeral Arrangements made by
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020