|
|
Floyd Thomas Rohrer
Funeral services will be held, Wednesday, March 18th at 12 p.m. at Compass North Church, 2268 S. Arlington Rd., Akron, OH 44319, with the Reverend Joe Hunt officiating. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service.
Private Family burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Women's Board Compassionate Care Center at 2821 Woodlawn Ave. N.W., Canton, OH 44708 or to Compass North Church. Condolences to the family may be left at: Heitger.com Funeral Arrangements made by
Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel,
330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020