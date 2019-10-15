Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
241 South Main Street
North Canton, OH
France M. Turner


1931 - 2019
France M. Turner Obituary
Frances M. Turner

age 88, of North Canton, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was born Aug. 4, 1931 in Detroit, Mich., to the late Francis "Frank" and Pearl (Bartley) Flood. Frances was a graduate of Canton Lehman High School, Class of 1949. She worked at the Hoover Company for more than 35 years, retiring in 1998. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton, Canton Mothers of Twins, IBEW, and Stark County Board of Elections. Frances enjoyed playing the piano, and she loved elephants.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Turner; sister, Betty Green; and daughter-in-law, Susan Turner. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Sandy Turner, Douglas and Suzie Turner, and Richard Turner; daughters and sons-in-law, Kathleen Rose, Annette and Charles Skolnik, and Beth and John Krinock; grandchildren, Jennifer (Lonnie) Maybin, Jeff, Ryan, and Kevin Turner, Shawn and Jason Hinson, Shawn and Amy Rose, Robert (Mandy) Boswood, Raymond (Brittany) Boswood, Stephanie (Joey) Hendershot, and Evan, Shane, Charlie, and Haley Krinock; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Bernice Ritchie and Shirley Chipps; brother, Frank Flood; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main Street, North Canton. Interment will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
