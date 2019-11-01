|
|
Frances C. Karr
84, passed away on October 31, 2019 with her daughters by her side. She was born on August 11, 1935 in Cadiz, Ohio to the late Francis and Mary (Sproull) Tarbert and grew up on the family farm with her two brothers and two sisters. Frances retired from Central States Can after 30 years of service where she worked as a machine operator.
She will be deeply missed by her daughters Mary (William "Paul") Westfall, Wanda (Charles) Hattie Sells, Diana (Skip) Gum and Karen (Earl) Crawford; three grandchildren Michelle Mahoney, Todd Hattie and Michael Tron; three great-grandchildren Ella, Alex and Benjamin and her twin sister Marilyn Swelbar. In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her husband John Karr of 28 years, two brothers and one sister.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1:30 and burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019