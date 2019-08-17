|
|
Frances C. Lee
entered into eternal life on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was born on April 24, 1935, in Beckley, West Virginia, to the late Minnie and Professor Benjamin T. Clark, Sr. She was a graduate of Stratton High School in Beckley, West Virginia. She was employed as a secretary for Board of Education in Akron, Ohio. She also worked at Lathrop Elementary School and later retired from Sugardale Foods, with over 25 years of service. Frances co-hosted a gospel radio program with her husband, ministering the word of God and inspirational music. Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Clennie L. Lee; children, Clennie Lee, Jr. , Beverly Ledford, Angela Williams; and grandson, Adelbert Williams.
Frances leaves to cherish her memories to her children: Francine (Neil) Stevens, Benjamin (Francine) Lee and Samuel (LaVette) Lee; (13) grandchildren; (9) great-grandchildren, and a loyal friend of the family, Donna Harris; and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 821 The O'Jays Parkway N.E., Canton, Ohio 44705. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Eulogy: Bishop Emmett J. Lee.
Officiating, Pastor Ernest
E. Peachey, Sr.
Published in The Repository from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2019