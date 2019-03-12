|
Frances Chisler
"Together Again"
age 96, of New Baltimore, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday morning, March 9, 2019, at Aultman Woodlawn Compassionate Comfort Care. Born March 9, 1923 in Randolph, daughter of the late Robert and Bertha (Kline) Adelman. Preceded in death by her husband, John in 1993. She was a retired bushing inspector at Teledyne Monarch.
Frances is survived by her six children: Doris (Joan) Chisler, Fred (Jan) Chisler, Kathy (Jesus) Dominguez, David (Jannette) Chisler, Carolyn Schaefer, Julie (Doug) Moneypenny; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bobby (Mary) Adelman, Kenneth (Barbara) Adelman; and one sister, Marian Finch.
Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Suffield. Final resting place is St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2019