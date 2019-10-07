Home

Frances E. Bush Obituary
Frances E. Bush

Together Again

Age 78 of Massillon, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019. She was born April 26, 1941, in Massillon the daughter of the late Marcellus and Ruth (Hessedence) Oberhauser. She was a member of St. Barbara Catholic Church and volunteered as a Holy Duster and with the Christmas Giving Tree Program. She was an excellent cook and baker.

Frances is survived by son, Timothy Bush; daughter, Karen (Terry) Cox, brother, Ron Oberhauser, sisters, Janet Schultz and Lois Toles, granddaughter, Alexia (Joseph) Thomas and great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Liam. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Bush who died in 2018.

Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, OH 44647. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Church. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2019
