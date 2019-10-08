Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Frances E. Bush

Frances E. Bush Obituary
Frances E. Bush

Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, OH 44647. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Church. Condolences to the family may be made at

www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and

Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019
