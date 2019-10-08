|
Frances E. Bush
Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Catholic Church, 2813 Lincoln Way W., Massillon, OH 44647. Visitation will be held prior to the Mass from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, North Canton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Barbara Church. Condolences to the family may be made at
www.heitger.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 8, 2019